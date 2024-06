Protestors stormed Kenya's parliament. Police responded with tear gas, live rounds Kenyan police open fire on protestors as they storm parliament, in wisdespread demonstrations against sweeping tax rises.

Africa Protestors stormed Kenya's parliament. Police responded with tear gas, live rounds KENYA PROTESTS Listen · 3:46 3:46 Kenyan police open fire on protestors as they storm parliament, in wisdespread demonstrations against sweeping tax rises.