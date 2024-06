Israel's Supreme Court rules to draft ultra-Orthodox men for military service Israel's Supreme Court has ruled that the country's ultra-Orthodox men must serve in the army. This controversial move could threaten the future of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

Middle East Israel's Supreme Court rules to draft ultra-Orthodox men for military service Israel's Supreme Court has ruled that the country's ultra-Orthodox men must serve in the army. This controversial move could threaten the future of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.