The Consequences of Climate Change in Brazil

Brazil is experiencing one of the wettest rainy seasons on record. On Brazil's southern coast, five months of rain fell in 15 days. Flooding lead to over a hundred deaths and over 400,000 people displaced. With more extreme weather expected due to climate change, officials in Brazil are considering relocating whole towns, adding to a growing global phenomenon of people becoming "climate refugees". Carrie Kahn introduces us to some of them in southern Brazil.



