Super-producer Edgar Barrera on turning old-school genres into pop hits

Natalia Aguilera

Even if you don't know Edgar Barrera's name, you know his work. The multiple Grammy-winning writer and producer has worked with dozens of the biggest names in Latin music — Bad Bunny, Maluma, Karol G, Camilo — the list goes on. But he's also one of the main forces pushing regional Mexican into the mainstream over the past few years, and turning Pan-Latin sounds into pop perfection.

This week on Alt.Latino, Felix Contreras and Anamaria Sayre visit Barrera in his studio, as he breaks down how he makes a hit song.

Songs featured in this episode:

Toy Selectah, "Hay Guey"

El Cuarteto de Nos, "Enamorado tuyo"

Grupo Frontera, Nicki Nicole, "Desquite"

Manuel Turizo and Marshmello, "El Merengue"

Carin León and Maluma, "Según Quién"

Audio for this episode of Alt.Latino was edited and mixed by Joaquin Cotler, with editorial support from Hazel Cills. Our project manager is Grace Chung. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed. Our VP of Music and Visuals is Keith Jenkins.