In Conversation: Edgar Barrera : All Songs Considered Alt.Latino's Anamaria Sayre and Felix Contreras visit the Miami studio of the Latin pop super-producer.

All Songs Considered

In Conversation: Edgar Barrera

In Conversation: Edgar Barrera

Even if you don't know Edgar Barrera's name, you know his work. The multiple Grammy-winning writer and producer has worked with dozens of the biggest names in Latin music — Bad Bunny, Maluma, Karol G, Camilo — the list goes on. But he's also one of the main forces pushing regional Mexican into the mainstream over the past few years, and turning Pan-Latin sounds into pop perfection.

This week on Alt.Latino, Felix Contreras and Anamaria Sayre visit Barrera in his studio, as he breaks down how he makes a hit song.

Songs featured in this episode:
•Toy Selectah, "Hay Guey"
•El Cuarteto de Nos, "Enamorado tuyo"
•Grupo Frontera, Nicki Nicole, "Desquite"
•Manuel Turizo and Marshmello, "El Merengue"
•Carin León and Maluma, "Según Quién"