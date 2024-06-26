In Conversation: Edgar Barrera

Even if you don't know Edgar Barrera's name, you know his work. The multiple Grammy-winning writer and producer has worked with dozens of the biggest names in Latin music — Bad Bunny, Maluma, Karol G, Camilo — the list goes on. But he's also one of the main forces pushing regional Mexican into the mainstream over the past few years, and turning Pan-Latin sounds into pop perfection.



This week on Alt.Latino, Felix Contreras and Anamaria Sayre visit Barrera in his studio, as he breaks down how he makes a hit song.



Songs featured in this episode:

•Toy Selectah, "Hay Guey"

•El Cuarteto de Nos, "Enamorado tuyo"

•Grupo Frontera, Nicki Nicole, "Desquite"

•Manuel Turizo and Marshmello, "El Merengue"

•Carin León and Maluma, "Según Quién"