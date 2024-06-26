Accessibility links
Is 'The Acolyte' a Star Wars Force to be reckoned with? : Pop Culture Happy Hour The new Disney+ Star Wars series The Acolyte is a murder mystery. Someone is killing great Jedi masters, and while we learn the killer's identity early on, the real mystery driving the series is why they're doing it. It stars Amandla Stenberg as Force-sensitive twins Osha and Mae, and Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae as Osha's former Jedi master. By the time it's finished its eight-episode run, The Acolyte may shed new light on the nature of the Force, and the hidden history of the Jedi.

Review

Pop Culture Happy Hour

Is 'The Acolyte' a Star Wars Force to be reckoned with?

By 

Jeff Yang

Joelle Monique

Is 'The Acolyte' a Star Wars Force to be reckoned with?

Listen · 23:18
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1197965415/1254555101" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Amandla Stenberg as Mae in The Acolyte. Lucasfilm Ltd./Disney+ hide caption

toggle caption
Lucasfilm Ltd./Disney+

Amandla Stenberg as Mae in The Acolyte.

Lucasfilm Ltd./Disney+

The new Disney+ Star Wars series The Acolyte is a murder mystery. Someone is killing great Jedi masters, and while we learn the killer's identity early on, the real mystery driving the series is why they're doing it. It stars Amandla Stenberg as Force-sensitive twins Osha and Mae, and Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae as Osha's former Jedi master. By the time it's finished its eight-episode run, The Acolyte may shed new light on the nature of the Force, and the hidden history of the Jedi.