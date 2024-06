Michelle Buteau Finds A Lifeline In Humor : Fresh Air Buteau says covering the news of the 2001 terrorist attacks crystalized her desire to go into comedy. She spoke with Tonya Mosley about her journey to the stage, needing humor in dark times, and proving her college professor wrong. She stars in the film Babes and in the Netflix series Survival of the Thickest.



Also, Ken Tucker shares three summer songs he's had on repeat.

