Accessibility links
Best Of: SOS: Saving Keystone Species : 1A What do bison, beaver, wolves and sea otters all have in common?

They're keystone species. That means they have an outsized impact on their ecosystem. It took humans driving some of these to near extinction to realize just how important they are.

Now animals like the American Bison and North American Beaver are some of the Endangered Species Act's most notable success stories.

As part of our series marking the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act, we're taking a closer look at the efforts to save keystone species.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find out how to connect with us by visiting our website.

1A

Best Of: SOS: Saving Keystone Species

Best Of: SOS: Saving Keystone Species

Listen · 37:10
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1198911476/1254822597" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

A bison walks past people who just watched the eruption of Old Faithful Geyser in Yellowstone National Park, which has been closed for more than a week at Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. George Frey/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
George Frey/Getty Images

A bison walks past people who just watched the eruption of Old Faithful Geyser in Yellowstone National Park, which has been closed for more than a week at Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming.

George Frey/Getty Images

What do bison, beaver, wolves and sea otters all have in common?

They're keystone species. That means they have an outsized impact on their ecosystem. It took humans driving some of these to near extinction to realize just how important they are.

Now animals like the American Bison and North American Beaver are some of the Endangered Species Act's most notable success stories.

We're talking about endangered species all this week as part of our series marking the 50th anniversary of the landmark legislation protecting some of our most important fauna and flora. How do we save these keystone species?

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.