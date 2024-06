3 exhilarating songs showcase music genres being explored in new ways Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs' “Dare To Dream," Tommy Richman's "Million Dollar Baby" and Jeff and Steven McDonald's “Born Innocent" feature spontaneous sounds rooted in deep knowledge of the past.

Review Music Reviews 3 exhilarating songs showcase music genres being explored in new ways Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs' “Dare To Dream," Tommy Richman's "Million Dollar Baby" and Jeff and Steven McDonald's “Born Innocent" feature spontaneous sounds rooted in deep knowledge of the past. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor