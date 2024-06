Republicans and Democrats don't understand Latino voting bloc, strategist says NPR's A Martinez talks to Republican strategist Mike Madrid about his book -- Latino Century: How America's Largest Minority Is Transforming Democracy -- about the power of the Latino vote.

NPR's A Martinez talks to Republican strategist Mike Madrid about his book — Latino Century: How America's Largest Minority Is Transforming Democracy — about the power of the Latino vote.