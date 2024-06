Followers of Iris the osprey celebrate her chicks hatching Iris, whose webcam has 20,000+ followers, has hatched chicks for the first time in five years. She's one of the worlds oldest known osprey, age 28, despite feeding from a giant superfund site.

