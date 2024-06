George Latimer defeated Democratic Congressman Jamaal Bowman in New York's primary Rep. Jamaal Bowman faced a competitive primary due to his criticism of the Israel-Hamas war. His primary challenger had the support and financial backing of AIPAC and much of the local establishment.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman faced a competitive primary due to his criticism of the Israel-Hamas war. His primary challenger had the support and financial backing of AIPAC and much of the local establishment.