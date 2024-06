California hopes to lure insurance companies back with extreme regulation overhaul California's wildfire risk is so high, numerous insurance companies have left the state. Now, the insurance commissioner has presented a new plan to entice them to return.

Business California hopes to lure insurance companies back with extreme regulation overhaul CALIFORNIA'S NEW INSURANCE PLAN California's wildfire risk is so high, numerous insurance companies have left the state. Now, the insurance commissioner has presented a new plan to entice them to return.