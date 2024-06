What Julian Assange's plea deal means for journalists who expose government secrets Julian Assange avoids a trial or further jail time in the U.S. for posting classified documents, but his plea deal suggests journalists cannot count on sidestepping prosecution for publishing such government secrets.

Media What Julian Assange's plea deal means for journalists who expose government secrets ASSANGE'S LEGAL LEGACY AND THE PRESS Listen · 4:25 4:25 Julian Assange avoids a trial or further jail time in the U.S. for posting classified documents, but his plea deal suggests journalists cannot count on sidestepping prosecution for publishing such government secrets. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor