Politics Unauthorized migrants crossings have gone down significantly since executive actions ASYLUM BORDER ARRESTS Listen · 3:25 3:25 Homeland Security's latest report shows a 40% decrease in border arrests, three weeks after President Biden's asylum restrictions and expedited removals executive actions took effect.