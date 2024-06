Surgeon who saved Sen. Duckworth says he couldn't save her with those wounds in Gaza NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Dr. Adam Hamawy, a former U.S. Army combat surgeon, who went before Congress Wednesday to describe patients they've treated while providing medical care in Gaza.

Middle East Surgeon who saved Sen. Duckworth says he couldn't save her with those wounds in Gaza GAZA SURGEON AT CONGRESS Listen · 5:23 5:23 NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Dr. Adam Hamawy, a former U.S. Army combat surgeon, who went before Congress Wednesday to describe patients they've treated while providing medical care in Gaza. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor