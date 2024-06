Conservative moderate John Curtis wins the Utah GOP primary Rep. John Curtis beat out a crowded GOP primary field in Utah to win his party's nomination for U.S. Senate. While he's viewed as a moderate conservative, he's also trying to define his own identity.

Elections Conservative moderate John Curtis wins the Utah GOP primary Conservative moderate wins GOP Sen primary Listen · 2:04 2:04 Rep. John Curtis beat out a crowded GOP primary field in Utah to win his party's nomination for U.S. Senate. While he's viewed as a moderate conservative, he's also trying to define his own identity. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor