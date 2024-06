With aid at a trickle, experts say half a million people in Gaza face starvation A new study says half a million people are now facing starvation, as all of the Gaza Strip is at high risk of famine. Aid groups say Israel needs to secure aid routes.

Middle East With aid at a trickle, experts say half a million people in Gaza face starvation Experts say half a million in Gaza face starvation with aid at a trickle Listen · 5:29 5:29 A new study says half a million people are now facing starvation, as all of the Gaza Strip is at high risk of famine. Aid groups say Israel needs to secure aid routes.