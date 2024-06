A military coup attempt is underway in Bolivia, with troops and tanks on the streets A military coup attempt is underway in Bolivia. Hundreds of troops and armored vehicles have taken to the streets of La Paz, surrounding the governmental palace and using tear gas on demonstrators.

The Americas