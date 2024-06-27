Kenyan Police Sent to Restore Order in Haiti in Face of Gangs : State of the World from NPR The first 400 Kenyan police arrived in Haiti this week, part of a multinational force that will attempt to bring stability back the country. Gangs control most of Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince. But the Kenyan police arrived in Haiti as the same police force was firing on protesters in Kenya's capital, Nairobi. We hear about what is happening both in Haiti and in Kenya.

State of the World from NPR Can Kenyan Police Stabilize Haiti? Can Kenyan Police Stabilize Haiti? Listen · 5:03 5:03 Enlarge this image toggle caption Clarens Siffroy/AFP via Getty Images Clarens Siffroy/AFP via Getty Images The first 400 Kenyan police arrived in Haiti this week, part of a multinational force that will attempt to bring stability back the country. Gangs control most of Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince. But the Kenyan police arrived in Haiti as the same police force was firing on protesters in Kenya's capital, Nairobi. We hear about what is happening both in Haiti and in Kenya. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor