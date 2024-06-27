Lily Gladstone's 'Fancy Dance' is a road trip worth taking : Pop Culture Happy Hour The new film Fancy Dance offers something all-too-rare on screen: contemporary Indigenous perspectives, front and center. Lily Gladstone plays a woman trying to keep it together under stressful circumstances. Her sister's gone missing, and she steps in to look after her young niece (Isabel Deroy-Olson). The pair take what turns out to be a rocky road trip and a unique bonding experience.

Review Pop Culture Happy Hour Lily Gladstone's 'Fancy Dance' is a road trip worth taking Lily Gladstone's 'Fancy Dance' is a road trip worth taking Listen · 17:18 17:18 Enlarge this image toggle caption Apple TV+ Apple TV+ The new film Fancy Dance offers something all-too-rare on screen: contemporary Indigenous perspectives, front and center. Lily Gladstone plays a woman trying to keep it together under stressful circumstances. Her sister's gone missing, and she steps in to look after her young niece (Isabel Deroy-Olson). The pair take what turns out to be a rocky road trip and a unique bonding experience.