Lily Gladstone's 'Fancy Dance' is a road trip worth taking : Pop Culture Happy Hour The new film Fancy Dance offers something all-too-rare on screen: contemporary Indigenous perspectives, front and center. Lily Gladstone plays a woman trying to keep it together under stressful circumstances. Her sister's gone missing, and she steps in to look after her young niece (Isabel Deroy-Olson). The pair take what turns out to be a rocky road trip and a unique bonding experience.

Lilly Gladstone in Fancy Dance. Apple TV+

Apple TV+

Lilly Gladstone in Fancy Dance.

Apple TV+

