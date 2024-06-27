Election 2024: Where Does The Money Come From? : Fresh Air New York Times political correspondent Shane Goldmacher has been following the flood of campaign finance money for both presidential candidates. Trump is now ahead of President Biden, backed by wealthy independent donors, many of whom gave millions after he was convicted of felony charges. Also, we discuss how Trump and Biden have prepared for their first debate Thursday night, and how this debate will be different.



Also, Ken Tucker revisits Steely Dan's 1974 album Pretzel Logic, on its 50th anniversary.

Fresh Air Election 2024: Where Does The Money Come From? Election 2024: Where Does The Money Come From? Listen · 45:39 45:39 New York Times political correspondent Shane Goldmacher has been following the flood of campaign finance money for both presidential candidates. Trump is now ahead of President Biden, backed by wealthy independent donors, many of whom gave millions after he was convicted of felony charges. Also, we discuss how Trump and Biden have prepared for their first debate Thursday night, and how this debate will be different.



Also, Ken Tucker revisits Steely Dan's 1974 album Pretzel Logic, on its 50th anniversary. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor