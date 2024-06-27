Accessibility links
Ask A Grillmaster : 1A Since the dawn of mankind, humans have been have been taking food to fire.

After thousands of years — and probably tons of really awful woolly mammoth meat — we've learned to make grilling taste good.

With summer here and summer holidays just around the corner, it's almost impossible to head outside and not catch a whiff of a grill somewhere.

But the world of grilling has gone through a lot of innovation since our ancestors first held ingredients to the sacred fire.

We're here to help you make sense of it all. For our latest installment of our "Ask A..." series, we're asking grillmasters all about their craft and answering your questions.

A Palestinian street vendor selling grilled corn boils a kettle of tea by the beach at sunset in Gaza City, June 2017. MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images

A Palestinian street vendor selling grilled corn boils a kettle of tea by the beach at sunset in Gaza City, June 2017.

MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images

