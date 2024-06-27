Ask A Grillmaster

Enlarge this image toggle caption MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images

Since the dawn of mankind, humans have been have been taking food to fire.

After thousands of years — and probably tons of really awful woolly mammoth meat — we've learned to make grilling taste good.

With summer here and summer holidays just around the corner, it's almost impossible to head outside and not catch a whiff of a grill somewhere.

But the world of grilling has gone through a lot of innovation since our ancestors first held ingredients to the sacred fire.

We're here to help you make sense of it all. For our latest installment of our "Ask A..." series, we're asking grillmasters all about their craft and answering your questions.

Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.