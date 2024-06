50 years later, Steely Dan's 'Pretzel Logic' still sounds fresh By 1974, Steely Dan's two albums had helped established the band as a viable business proposition. With Pretzel Logic, they began a quest for studio perfectionism that would last for decades to come.

Review Music Reviews 50 years later, Steely Dan's 'Pretzel Logic' still sounds fresh By 1974, Steely Dan's two albums had helped established the band as a viable business proposition. With Pretzel Logic, they began a quest for studio perfectionism that would last for decades to come. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor