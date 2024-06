The Bear's Lionel Boyce dishes on acting, growth, and the romance on fans' minds NPR's Juana Summers speaks with actor Lionel Boyce, from FX's Emmy-winning show The Bear, about the debut of season three and his character's development.

Movie Interviews The Bear's Lionel Boyce dishes on acting, growth, and the romance on fans' minds The Bear's Lionel Boyce dishes on acting, growth, and the romance on fans' minds Listen · 7:52 7:52 NPR's Juana Summers speaks with actor Lionel Boyce, from FX's Emmy-winning show The Bear, about the debut of season three and his character's development. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor