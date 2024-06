Study shows incarcerated women experience different conditions than men One in three convicted women are held in jail rather than prison, compared to about 1 in 10 of all convicted people. But compared to prisons, jails tend to have fewer resources and support systems.

National Study shows incarcerated women experience different conditions than men Women In Jails Listen · 3:35 3:35 One in three convicted women are held in jail rather than prison, compared to about 1 in 10 of all convicted people. But compared to prisons, jails tend to have fewer resources and support systems. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor