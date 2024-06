This week in science: a new dinosaur, a lynx revival and an looming star explosion NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Regina Barber and Kimberly McCoy of Short Wave about an impending star explosion, a lynx that’s come back from the brink of extinction, and a newly discovered dinosaur.

Science This week in science: a new dinosaur, a lynx revival and an looming star explosion short wave news roundup 6.27.24 Listen · 7:51 7:51 NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Regina Barber and Kimberly McCoy of Short Wave about an impending star explosion, a lynx that’s come back from the brink of extinction, and a newly discovered dinosaur. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor