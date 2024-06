The Glastonbury Festival goes environmental and family friendly NPR takes listeners on a tour of the world’s biggest music fest: 200,000+ campers in a muddy field, rocking out. In recent years, Glastonbury has gone plastic-free, family-friendly and accessible for all.

