A decline in beer sales has led to an excess supply of hops in the U.S. The U.S. has an oversupply of hops as the result of a record harvest in 2021, lingering effects from the pandemic and a dip in demand for craft beer. What else can hops be used for, if anything?

National A decline in beer sales has led to an excess supply of hops in the U.S. The U.S. has an oversupply of hops as the result of a record harvest in 2021, lingering effects from the pandemic and a dip in demand for craft beer. What else can hops be used for, if anything? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor