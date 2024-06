Tribe that gave Kansas its name has reclaimed a big piece of its sacred heritage The Kaw tribe has reclaimed a sacred boulder that was used for a century as a monument to some of the people who pushed them out of Kansas.

National Tribe that gave Kansas its name has reclaimed a big piece of its sacred heritage Sacred Big Rock returns home Listen · 2:26 2:26 The Kaw tribe has reclaimed a sacred boulder that was used for a century as a monument to some of the people who pushed them out of Kansas. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor