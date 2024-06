Voter prep for Biden-Trump debate: Where they stand on foreign policy, abortion With the presidential candidates debate nearing, we present the final installment of our voter's debate prep series. Today we cover foreign policy and abortion.

Politics Voter prep for Biden-Trump debate: Where they stand on foreign policy, abortion With the presidential candidates debate nearing, we present the final installment of our voter's debate prep series. Today we cover foreign policy and abortion. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor