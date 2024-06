George Latimer on winning the most expensive primary race in U.S. House history NPR's Michel Martin talks with Democrat George Latimer, who won a New York primary battle against U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman, after the most expensive House primary campaign ever.

Politics George Latimer on winning the most expensive primary race in U.S. House history George Latimer on winning the most expensive primary race in U.S. House history Listen · 7:26 7:26 NPR's Michel Martin talks with Democrat George Latimer, who won a New York primary battle against U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman, after the most expensive House primary campaign ever. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor