Law Supreme Court tosses out bankruptcy plan for Purdue Pharma and Sackler family The U.S. Supreme Court struck down key bankruptcy plan against Purdue Pharma Listen · 4:18 4:18 The Supreme Court struck down a controversial Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan, affecting compensation to thousands of opioid victims and sending legal shockwaves through the U.S. bankruptcy system.