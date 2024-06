U.S. Supreme Court blocks the EPA’s plan to combat interstate air pollution The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday temporarily blocked the Environmental Protection Agency’s “Good Neighbor Plan", which was designed to protect downwind states from air pollution.

