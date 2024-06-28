Charli XCX and Lorde sure did make the internet go crazy

The internet freaked out when Charli XCX and Lorde revealed - and put to rest - their pop girl rivalry on Charli's "Girl, so confusing" remix. That same day, Brandy and Monica seemed to settle their decades long feud when they appeared on the remix of Ariana Grande's version of "The Boy is Mine." But while the pop girls are healing, a lot of fans still seem to want blood - can this music heal us? To break it all down, Brittany is joined by NPR Music Editor Hazel Cills, and Pop Pantheon podcast host, DJ Louie XIV.



Then, AMC's Interview with the Vampire is back for a second season and so Brittany revisits her conversation with the star of the show, Jacob Anderson. But first, Brittany sits down with Black vampire aficionado, Kendra R. Parker to help understand what these monsters say about our fears and desires.

