Twyla Tharp is a legend in the world of dance.

She's put on well over 100 dances, ballets and other performances – either dancing in them or choreographing them. Twyla's work has earned her two Emmy awards.

In 2003, she won a Tony for her choreography work on the musical Movin' Out. She also has an honorary doctorate from Harvard and was a recipient of the MacArthur Foundation Genius Grant in 1992. You've seen her choreography in films like Hair, Amadeus and Ragtime.

Tharp is 82 and she's still working just as hard as ever. She has a new show that she choreographed – How Long Blues. It just debuted in New York City.

When we spoke to Twyla she had just written a book called "Keep it Moving: Lessons for the Rest of Your Life." We're thrilled to revisit this conversation. She's one of the most insightful, hilarious, brilliant and sassy guests we've ever had on the show.

She says the secret to staying healthy and vibrant is pretty simple: just keep moving. She'll reflect on her childhood. She recounts always feeling like a dancer from a young age. We'll also hear about the time she auditioned to be a Radio City Rockette.

A version of this interview originally aired in January of 2020.