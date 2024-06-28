New Music Friday: The best albums out June 28 : All Songs Considered NPR Music's Stephen Thompson and Anamaria Sayre give you the lowdown on Omar Apollo's new LP, Lil Yachty's collaboration with James Blake, and the fourth album by Hiatus Kaiyote.



Featured albums:

- Omar Apollo, 'God Said No'

- Lil Yachty & James Blake, 'Bad Cameo'

- Hiatus Kaiyote, 'Love Heart Cheat Code'



Visit npr.org/music to see the entire list of albums out June 28 and stream our New Music Friday playlist.

Johnny Cash, Songwriter

Neil Young with Crazy Horse, Early Daze

Camila Cabello, C,XOXO

Wilco, Hot Sun Cool Shroud EP

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, South of Here

Lucky Daye, Algorithm

Guided by Voices, Strut of Kings

Dirty Three, Love Changes Everything

Headie One, The Last One

Amaarae, BLUE EP

The Folk Implosion, Walk Thru Me

Lupe Fiasco, Samurai

Kaitlin Butts, Roadrunner

Mabe Fratti, Sentir que no sabes

Combo Daguerre, Fracassines

Boldy James, Across the Tracks

The Drin, Elude the Torch

Redd Kross, s/t

Laughing, Because It's True

Aaron Frazer, Into the Blue

Shackleton & Six Organs of Admittance, Jinxed by Being

Washed Out, Notes From a Quiet Life

Liana Flores, Flower of the Soul

Loma, How Will I Live Without a Body?

The Felice Brothers, Valley of Abandoned Songs

Silverada, s/t

Imagine Dragons, LOOM

MUNA, Live at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles

cupcakKe, Dauntless Manifesto

Kamixlo, DEATHWORK

HOMESHAKE, Horsie

Channel Tres, Head Rush

Still Woozy, Loveseat

Chris Corsano, The Key (Became The Important Thing [& Then Just Faded Away])

Bilmuri, American Motor Sports

Petit Biscuit, Discipline

YUNGMORPHEUS & Alexander Spit, Waking Up & Choosing Violence