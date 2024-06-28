New Music Friday: The best albums out June 28
New Music Friday: The best albums out June 28
Aitor Laspiur/Courtesy of the artist
NPR Music's Stephen Thompson and Anamaria Sayre give you the lowdown on Omar Apollo's new LP, Lil Yachty's collaboration with James Blake, and the fourth album by Hiatus Kaiyote.
Featured albums:
- Omar Apollo, 'God Said No'
- Lil Yachty & James Blake, 'Bad Cameo'
- Hiatus Kaiyote, 'Love Heart Cheat Code'
Other notable albums out June 28:
- Megan Thee Stallion, Megan
- Johnny Cash, Songwriter
- Neil Young with Crazy Horse, Early Daze
- Camila Cabello, C,XOXO
- Wilco, Hot Sun Cool Shroud EP
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, South of Here
- Lucky Daye, Algorithm
- Guided by Voices, Strut of Kings
- Dirty Three, Love Changes Everything
- Headie One, The Last One
- Amaarae, BLUE EP
- The Folk Implosion, Walk Thru Me
- Lupe Fiasco, Samurai
- Kaitlin Butts, Roadrunner
- Mabe Fratti, Sentir que no sabes
- Combo Daguerre, Fracassines
- Boldy James, Across the Tracks
- The Drin, Elude the Torch
- Redd Kross, s/t
- Laughing, Because It's True
- Aaron Frazer, Into the Blue
- Shackleton & Six Organs of Admittance, Jinxed by Being
- Washed Out, Notes From a Quiet Life
- Liana Flores, Flower of the Soul
- Loma, How Will I Live Without a Body?
- The Felice Brothers, Valley of Abandoned Songs
- Silverada, s/t
- Imagine Dragons, LOOM
- MUNA, Live at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles
- cupcakKe, Dauntless Manifesto
- Kamixlo, DEATHWORK
- HOMESHAKE, Horsie
- Channel Tres, Head Rush
- Still Woozy, Loveseat
- Chris Corsano, The Key (Became The Important Thing [& Then Just Faded Away])
- Bilmuri, American Motor Sports
- Petit Biscuit, Discipline
- YUNGMORPHEUS & Alexander Spit, Waking Up & Choosing Violence