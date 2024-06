How did the presidential debate reverberate with members of Gen Z? Gen Z is widely considered by pollsters to be a target constituency for both the Biden and Trump campaigns. We'll hear from two voices representing the voting group -- but from different sides.

Politics How did the presidential debate reverberate with members of Gen Z? How did the presidential debate reverberate with members of Gen X? Listen · 10:22 10:22 Gen Z is widely considered by pollsters to be a target constituency for both the Biden and Trump campaigns. We'll hear from two voices representing the voting group — but from different sides. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor