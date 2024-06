Controversial Purdue Pharma bankruptcy deal is rejected by the Supreme Court A Supreme Court decision striking down a bankruptcy deal also lifts a shield against lawsuits over the harms caused by the highly addictive opioid Oxycontin.

Law Controversial Purdue Pharma bankruptcy deal is rejected by the Supreme Court A Supreme Court decision striking down a bankruptcy deal also lifts a shield against lawsuits over the harms caused by the highly addictive opioid Oxycontin. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor