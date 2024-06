Biden and Trump point out during debate why the other's presidency failed President Biden and former President Trump took questions from CNN moderators for 90 minutes. Biden started out hard to follow. Trump confidently made assertions that were often factually wrong.

Politics Biden and Trump point out during debate why the other's presidency failed Biden and Trump point out during debate why the other's presidency failed Listen · 7:22 7:22 President Biden and former President Trump took questions from CNN moderators for 90 minutes. Biden started out hard to follow. Trump confidently made assertions that were often factually wrong. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor