Jurors hear secret recording of Trump discussing payment to former Playboy model

For this episode of Trump's Trials, All Things Considered host Juana Summers speaks with NPR's Andrea Bernstein.



Stormy Daniels' former attorney Keith Davidson wrapped up his testimony on Thursday in the criminal trial of former President Donald Trump.



The jury heard some dramatic audio of Trump and his former lawyer Michael Cohen talking about payments to former Playboy model Karen McDougal and Daniels. But the defense became combative in cross-examining Davison.



- Davidson's testimony

- Tape of Trump and Cohen played for the jury

- What's next for proceedings



