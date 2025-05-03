After 10th gag order violation, judge threatens Trump with jail

For this episode of Trump's Trials, All Things Considered host Ari Shapiro speaks with NPR's Andrea Bernstein.



Judge Juan Merchan says former President Donald Trump has violated a gag order in his New York criminal trial for a 10th time. Merchan threatened the next violation could land the presidential candidate in jail.



Topics include:

- Judge Merchan's reaction to Trump's latest violation

- How this admonishment differs from other times Trump has tussled with judges

- Highlights from Monday's testimonies



