Why Treasuries Are The U.S. Economy's Biggest Superpower : Planet Money What if you could borrow money on the cheap and use it to pay for just about anything? The U.S. government can, and does, with U.S. Treasuries. But the market for Treasuries might be more fragile than we know.

In this episode, Yesha Yadav of Vanderbilt Law School explains why.

Planet Money

The U.S. economy's biggest superpower, explained

View of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at Wall Street on March 23, 2021 in New York City. Angela Weiss /AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Angela Weiss /AFP via Getty Images

View of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at Wall Street on March 23, 2021 in New York City.

Angela Weiss /AFP via Getty Images


