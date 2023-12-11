The U.S. economy's biggest superpower, explained

What if you could borrow money on the cheap and use it to pay for just about anything? The U.S. government can, and does, with U.S. Treasuries. But the market for Treasuries might be more fragile than we know.



In this episode, Yesha Yadav of Vanderbilt Law School explains why.



