In conversation: Tierra Whack opens up

Enlarge this image toggle caption Alex Da Corte/Interscope Alex Da Corte/Interscope

Tierra Whack captivated the music world when she splashed onto the scene with her technicolor EP Whack World in 2018. But success left something darker brewing beneath the surface. In a candid interview with NPR Music's Rodney Carmichael, she talks about surviving the self-doubt and suicidal thoughts that plagued her post-Whack World, and what it took to turn them into her most revealing work yet, the full-length debut World Wide Whack.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 9-8-8, or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.