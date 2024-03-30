What do we really want from Shakira?

Enlarge this image toggle caption Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Shakira just released her first album in seven years, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, and most listeners and critics have high praise. But this episode of Alt.Latino puts the record to the test.

Felix Contreras, Anamaria Sayre and NPR's Isabella Gomez Sarmiento talk about what makes a Shakira record a Shakira record, how pop artists reinvent themselves and loving your favorite artists even if you don't always love their music.

Songs featured in this episode:

Shakira: "Puntería"

Shakira: "La Fuerte"

Shakira: "Obtener un Si"

Shakira: "El Jefe"

Paul Simon: "You Can Call Me Al"

Shakira: "Cómo Dónde y Cuándo"

Santana: "Smooth"

Shakira: "Cohete"

Karol G, Shakira: "TQG"

Miles Davis: "Bitches Brew"

Shakira: "Monotonía"

Shakira: "Escondite Ingles"

Audio for this episode of Alt.Latino was edited and mixed by Joaquin Cotler. Hazel Cills is the podcast editor and digital editor for Alt.Latino, and our project manager is Grace Chung. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed. Our VP of Music and Visuals is Keith Jenkins.