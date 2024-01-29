A former church girl's search for a new spiritual home

This week's episode is a collaboration with our friends at LAist Studios about finding salvation in unexpected places.

After leaving the Pentecostal Church, reporter Jess Alvarenga has been searching for a new spiritual home. They takes us on their journey to find spirituality that includes the dining room dungeon of a dominatrix, Buddhist monks taking magic mushrooms and the pulpit of a Pentecostal church.

Special thanks to the Ferriss, UC Berkeley's Psychedelic Journalism program for their support.

This episode was reported by Jess Alvarenga. It was produced by Schuyler Swenson and Max Freedman. It was edited by Sophia Paliza-Carre Dalia Mortada.