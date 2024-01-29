Accessibility links
A former church girl's search for a new spiritual home : Code Switch After leaving the Pentecostal Church, reporter Jess Alvarenga has been searching for a new spiritual home. They take us on their journey to find spirituality that includes the dining room dungeon of a dominatrix, Buddhist monks taking magic mushrooms and the pulpit of a Pentecostal church. This episode is a collaboration with our friends at LAist Studios. Special thanks to the Ferriss, UC Berkeley's Psychedelic Journalism program for their support.

Code Switch

A former church girl's search for a new spiritual home

By 

Jess Alvarenga

Max Freedman

Sophia Paliza-Carre

A former church girl's search for a new spiritual home

Listen · 49:01
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1198004949/1227263309" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Enlarge this image

After leaving the Pentecostal Church, reporter Jess Alvarenga has been searching for a new spiritual home. Jackie Lay hide caption

toggle caption
Jackie Lay

After leaving the Pentecostal Church, reporter Jess Alvarenga has been searching for a new spiritual home.

Jackie Lay

This week's episode is a collaboration with our friends at LAist Studios about finding salvation in unexpected places.

After leaving the Pentecostal Church, reporter Jess Alvarenga has been searching for a new spiritual home. They takes us on their journey to find spirituality that includes the dining room dungeon of a dominatrix, Buddhist monks taking magic mushrooms and the pulpit of a Pentecostal church.

Special thanks to the Ferriss, UC Berkeley's Psychedelic Journalism program for their support.

Help support Code Switch and listen sponsor-free every week by signing up for Code Switch+ at plus.npr.org/codeswitch

This episode was reported by Jess Alvarenga. It was produced by Schuyler Swenson and Max Freedman. It was edited by Sophia Paliza-Carre Dalia Mortada.