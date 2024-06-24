Accessibility links
Some freed people actually received '40 acres and a mule.' Then it got taken away. : Code Switch The promise of "40 acres and a mule", is often thought of as a broken one. But it turns out, some freed people actually received land as reparations after the Civil War. And what happened to that land and the families it was given to is the subject of a new series, 40 Acres and a Lie, by our colleagues at Reveal and the Center for Public Integrity.

Code Switch

Some freed people actually received '40 acres and a mule.' Then it got taken away.

Some freed people actually received '40 acres and a mule.' Then it got taken away.

Listen · 50:08
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1198004953/1254549668" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Reveal's 40 Acres and a Lie Part 1 Illustration by Michael Johnson for Mother Jones hide caption

toggle caption
Illustration by Michael Johnson for Mother Jones

Reveal's 40 Acres and a Lie Part 1

Illustration by Michael Johnson for Mother Jones

The promise of Union General William T. Sherman's Special Field Orders, No. 15 — the so-called "40 acres and a mule" — is often thought of as a broken one. But what if part of that promise had actually been fulfilled?

It turns out, some freed people actually received land as reparations after the Civil War. And what happened to that land and the families who it was given to is the subject of a new series, 40 Acres and a Lie, by our colleagues at Reveal and the Center for Public Integrity.