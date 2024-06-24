Some freed people actually received '40 acres and a mule.' Then it got taken away.

The promise of Union General William T. Sherman's Special Field Orders, No. 15 — the so-called "40 acres and a mule" — is often thought of as a broken one. But what if part of that promise had actually been fulfilled?

It turns out, some freed people actually received land as reparations after the Civil War. And what happened to that land and the families who it was given to is the subject of a new series, 40 Acres and a Lie, by our colleagues at Reveal and the Center for Public Integrity.