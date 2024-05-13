Accessibility links
Sink your teeth into 'Interview with the Vampire' : Pop Culture Happy Hour If you're familiar with Interview with the Vampire — because you read the Anne Rice novel or you saw the 1994 movie — the AMC series has some surprises. It revolves around a young man named Louis, his handsome vampire lover, and the creepy vampire child they adopt — but it's funnier, sexier and queerer than you remember. But this Louis isn't a white plantation owner — he's an ambitious and closeted Black man. The show just returned for a new season, so we're revisiting our conversation about the series.

Sink your teeth into 'Interview with the Vampire'

By 

Kristen Meinzer

Christina Tucker

Candice Lim

Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson in the second season of AMC's Interview With the Vampire. Larry Horricks/AMC hide caption

Larry Horricks/AMC

Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson in the second season of AMC's Interview With the Vampire.

Larry Horricks/AMC

