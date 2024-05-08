Accessibility links
Podcast: Vote To Oust Speaker Fails : The NPR Politics Podcast Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene filed a motion Wednesday afternoon to remove Speaker of the House Mike Johnson from his job. It failed by a wide, bipartisan margin. What happens now?

This episode: political correspondent Susan Davis, congressional correspondent Deirdre Walsh, and senior political editor & correspondent Domenico Montanaro.

This podcast was produced by Jeongyoon Han & Kelli Wessinger. It was edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

The NPR Politics Podcast

Mike Johnson Keeps His Job — For Now

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. J. Scott Applewhite/AP hide caption

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

