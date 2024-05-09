A 'Wild Card' game with Rachel Martin

NPR's Rachel Martin is the host of a new weekly podcast called Wild Card. It's part-interview, part-existential game show. In this episode, Brittany sits down to play the game with Rachel, which brings up some surprising emotions for the both of them.

This episode was produced by Corey Antonio Rose. It was edited by Jessica Placzek. Engineering support came from Ko Takasugi-Czernowin. Our executive producer is Veralyn Williams. Our VP of programming is Yolanda Sangweni.